LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in the neck.
In a release, Indiana State Police say officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem a little after noon on Wednesday. Family members had rushed a 39-year-old man there with a stab wound to the neck. The stabbing happened at the man's apartment on East State Road 60 in Pekin.
As the man was transferred by helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville, troopers from ISP Sellersburg, and Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller went to the apartment in Pekin to investigate. Tips led them to a nearby residence and 38-year-old Josiah Marion, who was identified as a possible suspect.
ISP says Marion became agitated and tried to knock one of the officers to the ground. They were able to subdue him, and Marion was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of Battery against a Public Official.
After interviewing witnesses, police charged Marion with attempted murder. No bond has been set.
The stabbing victim remains in the hospital. He was last reported in stable condition.
