LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alaska's U.S. Attorney laid out the charges Tuesday night against a southern Indiana man accused of orchestrating the murder of a teenage girl.
Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury is accused catfishing several Alaskan teenagers online. Police said he convinced two teenagers to kill one of their friends by offering them $9 million.
Authorities said they caught Schilmiller when they discovered text messages on one of the teenager's phones. They said one of the teens was sending him pictures and updates during Cynthia Hoffman's murder.
"There's a takeaway at this point: It's that for all the good the internet can do, it can be a very dark place," said Bryan Schroder, U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska. "And parents would be wise to monitor the activity of their children online."
Schilmiller faces a laundry list of state and federal charges that carry a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. He's still in custody in Indiana but will be extradited to Alaska.
