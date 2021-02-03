LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is charged with child solicitation after a post on social media from a predator patrol group.
Wayne Denney Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Jennings County.
The sheriff's department started investigating him after a social media group reported he had made sexual references to what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.
Evidence was turned over to police, and Denney was arrested.
Recently, some police departments have warned about vigilantes looking for child predators and warn of the dangers of setting up their own stings.
