LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Palmyra man has been arrested on several counts of child molestation.
Chester Fetz, 61, was arrested after an investigation was launched last month when the Indiana Department of Child Services contacted police about "possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor."
Police requested a warrant for Fetz's arrest, as well as a search warrant for his home.
Fetz is charged with five counts of child molestation and one count of child solicitation.
He is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
The case is still under investigation.
