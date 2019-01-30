LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County man has found guilty of killing another man back in 2016.
Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said Wednesday that James Duffy was convicted of murder, robbery and auto theft.
Duffy killed 68-year-old Lewis Morrison at his home on State Road 60 in Floyds Knobs.
"I'm very pleased that this defendant was brought to justice for this brutal murder," Henderson said in a news release. "It was a long trial and I appreciate the dedication of the jurors."
With his conviction, he could get more than 80 years behind bars. He will be sentenced March 4.
