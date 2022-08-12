AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father.
The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
That didn't sit well with Joe Baker.
"And the caption at the top read 'only in Austin, lol.' I took offense to that," Baker said. "And I did not want to see another individual get shamed."
He later learned that the man in the picture was Brian Owens.
Owens didn't even know the picture at the town pharmacy existed until Baker tracked him down. Owens had ridden his bike to the pharmacy many times.
"That was his only mode of transportation, and he does work, and he's fallen on hard times," Baker said.
"Yeah, I just couldn't afford it all, insurance, tags and all that, gas," Owens said. "I was praying for a miracle"
They talked on the phone and became friends quickly. Baker, who is from Austin, says he wanted to help the man and his family.
"It was 105 degrees the other day. Nobody willingly wants to get up and ride a bike," Baker said.
Baker launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a moped.
"A business man, and a friend of mine out of North Carolina, he had seen the post, and he said go pick him out a moped locally, and that he would pay for it," Baker said.
That's the story behind a new picture, featuring the two in front of the dealership with Owens' new moped.
"Just God working in people's lives. They don't even know it sometimes, it was a miracle," Owens said.
A miracle that will help this family man move through Austin much faster.
Owens says now he just needs to find a way to fit his son, Shane's, booster seat so they can ride together.
