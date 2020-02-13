LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Harrison County, Indiana, man is accused of abusing his stepson because he threw a water bottle at his daughter.
Jeffrey Dell, 30, is facing charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Dell threw a water bottle at the 8-year-old boy, hung him upside down until he passed out and hit him in the face.
The boy had bruising on his head and face, and red spots on his face likely from broken blood vessels.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.