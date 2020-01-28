LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who was initially pulled over for the green headlights on his car is arrested for drug possession.
Indiana State Police troopers said they pulled over 46-year-old Damon Arnold around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on state Road 135 in Harrison County for having green headlights, which is against the law. Arnold initially sped going roughly 100 mph toward Corydon but eventually stopped.
During the traffic stop, officers discovered 24 grams of suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Arnold is facing several drug charges as well as reckless driving and habitual traffic violations.
