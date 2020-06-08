MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man reported missing on Sunday apparently died in a motorcycle crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a woman called police late Sunday saying she hadn't heard from her husband, who had left home about 6 p.m. on a trip to Deputy, Indiana.
Officers checked the area but didn't find him. Investigators said, around 4 a.m. Monday, a passing driver spotted a motorcycle in a field on West Deputy Pike Road. Emergency responders found the body of 33-year-old Joseph Wall of Madison. He died in the crash.
Police are trying to figure out what happened.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.