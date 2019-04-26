JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to molesting 20 young girls - some as young as 3 years old - was formally sentenced Friday.
A Clark County judge sentenced 19-year-old Michael Begin Jr. to 120 years in prison on 20 counts of child molestation -- 100 to serve, and 20 suspended.
The sentence was issued in accordance with the terms of the blind plea deal Begin accepted in January.
Begin will be required to register as a sex offender. Under the terms of the agreement, he cannot appeal his conviction, but does have the right to appeal the sentence.
Begin was facing 27 charges, but prosecutors dropped seven charges as part of the agreement. The guilty plea avoided a trial where the victims could have been called to testify. The youngest victim was 3 years old, and the oldest was 8 years old.
Begin was 18 when he was accused of molesting two young girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Hamburg Pike in 2017. That's where investigators say Begin was working as a teacher's assistant as part of Jeffersonville High School's early childhood education program.
More than a dozen other victims came forward after the first allegations, claiming Begin molested them when he worked at the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville.
Before the judge issued the sentence, Begin read a brief apology statement, before nine family members of the victims made statements about how Begin's actions have affected their lives.
One parent said her daughter recently woke up screaming "Michael stop! Leave me alone!" She says she asked her daughter what she wanted to say in court, and was told "I hope he never gets out of jail, mommy."
.@WDRBNews these victim impact statements are very difficult to listen to. One parent says her daughter still wakes up screaming, “Michael, please leave me alone.” pic.twitter.com/1r7cvkrTEO— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) April 26, 2019
Another parent called Begin a "sick man" before asking the judge to give him the maximum sentence.
Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said this has been a tough case even though he is "hardened from doing this for so many years." He asked the court to sentence Begin to the maximum 120 years in prison -- six years for each victim.
Several lawsuits have been filed against Begin, his parents, the YMCA and the Greater Clark County Schools in connection with the case.
