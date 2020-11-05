LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County judge sentenced an Indiana man to prison Thursday more than two years after his 8-year-old son died from eating a stash of meth.
Curtis Collman II was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His son, Curtis Collman III, died in June 2018.
Police say the child was hungry, and Collman told him there was nothing to eat at their Seymour, Indiana, home. The boy ate the meth, thinking it was food.
Collman was convicted in October on several charges, including meth possession and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
