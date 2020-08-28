LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to two drug dealing charges.
The Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation into Perry Gammons started in October 2019. Police staged a drug deal where Gammons sold several grams of meth to a police informant, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.
Gammons was arrested in December 2019, when police said he admitted to dealing drugs for the past year.
"I hope this strong sentence will convince others that dealing drugs is not worth it in Jefferson County," Prosecutor David Sutter said in the news release.
