LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who impersonated an officer, broke into a home and threatened people with a gun in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Travis Luedeman impersonated an officer, broke into a home in Jackson County and pointed a gun at a resident in June 2018, authorities said. He also barricaded himself in his house to avoid arrest, police said.
A witness told police that Luedeman wore a military-style uniform with a badge, gun and cowboy-style hat. The witness said Luedeman said that he was a police officer and that he had permission to be on the property.
Police also said they recovered stolen items in Luedeman's home. When police tried to arrest him at his house, he barricaded himself inside his bedroom and SWAT had to be called to the scene, police said.
During a four-day trial, a jury found Luedeman guilty of two counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, impersonation of a public servant, auto theft, theft and two counts of pointing a firearm.
He was sentenced on Feb. 28.
