LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is pitching for a good cause – literally.
Matt Graf wanted to set a world record for the number of pitches thrown in eight hours. He had to throw at least 2,500 pitches from an official baseball mound to set the standard.
But Graf was trying to do more than get his name in the record books. He also wanted to raise money so he and wife Katie can adopt a child.
"It's a fun way to set up a fundraiser, and, honestly, we're happy with whatever we manage to raise," Graf said. "And if there's some families out there who weren't considering adoption before that do now, that's even greater for me.".
The Grafs already have three biological sons but are unable to have more children, so they are trying to adopt a daughter.
"We're going through an infant domestic adoption, and those are very expensive," Katie Graf said. "We are just trying to hit our $55,000 goal, and we're in the home stretch. We have $12,500 left to raise, so it was like, 'Why don't we do this as a fundraiser?'"
Graf used a pitcher's mound at Slugger Field, and official umpires were calling balls and strikes. Every pitch was recorded in order to establish the record.
And he did it around 5:30 p.m. Friday, throwing 2,633 pitches over the course of the day.
Graf said he often pitches to the little league baseball team he coaches.
"I did the math one day and realized I was routinely throwing 700 balls in batting practice over the course of a couple of hours and wondered what the record is for throwing pitches," he said. "Guinness got back to us and said, 'If you want to set a record, it's 2,500.'"
Graf said he just hoped to raise awareness about adoption.
"It's one of those things not everybody thinks about but if they really took the time and learned about it, you never know when God will open your heart to adoption," he said.
