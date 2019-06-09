JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is set to be sentenced to prison after police say he killed his wife in front of their teenage daughter.
Marial Wel will be sentenced on Monday in court for shooting his wife in the head inside his Jeffersonville apartment in 2018, while the couple's 13-year-old daughter watched.
Police say Wel drove to Louisville and confessed to the murder to an LMPD officer.
After entering a guilty plea, Wel will face a Clark County judge to find out how long he'll spend in prison. He is facing between 45 and 55 years in prison.
His blind guilty plea means he can appeal the sentence, but not the conviction.
Wel has been behind bars since the crime in January 2018, as he was denied bond.
