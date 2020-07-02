LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who tried to have sex with a child has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.
Jon Helms, 46, was on the sex offender registry in 2018 when he interacted online with who he thought was an 11-year-old but turned out to be an undercover detective, according to a news release from authorities.
Police said Helms asked for pictures and videos. He was arrested when he went to meet with the child in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.