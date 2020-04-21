LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana math coach is using the Internet and her bathtub to sharpen students' math skills while they're stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megan Bliss, a math coach at Slate Run Elementary School, created a video she calls "Math in Bath with Mrs. Bliss." In the video, she teaches about the different types of triangles, using plastic shapes and erasable markers -- all in her bathroom.
She even uses her glass shower doors as a blackboard.
The video was posted on Facebook.
Bliss says she wanted to come up with a way to keep students engaged while learning at home.
