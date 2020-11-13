LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in and around Seymour, Indiana, Schneck Medical Center will begin prioritizing surgeries and procedures, the facility announced Friday.
"The health and safety of our patients and our communities is our primary concern and we are making decisions as warranted following guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." Eric Fish, the President and CEO of Schneck Medical Center said in a statement.
Priority will be based on a variety of factors, including a patient's condition, the risk for disease progression and the availability of equipment and supplies, according to hospital officials.
Schneck Medical Center will reschedule surgeries and procedures as the hospital's capacity levels change, Fish said. Patients will be contacted by their physician practice if their surgery has to be delayed.
In Louisville, U of L Health has stopped some elective procedures at University Hospital and could pause all elective surgeries if the COVID-19 spike doesn't get under control officials said Friday.
