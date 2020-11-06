LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two southern Indiana men are behind bars after allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of car parts, tools and copper from a Seymour, Indiana, garage.
The Seymour Police Department began investigating a burglary that occurred Nov. 4 in the 3000 block of South Carter Street, not far from West Tipton Street.
After watching home surveillance footage, investigators interviewed Ricky Stewart, 40, and Kelly Shelton, 29, who admitted to the burglary. Both men were charged with burglary and theft.
Investigators recovered 86 items, including vehicle parts, electrical tools, hand tools, hatchets and copper fittings, inside Stewart and Shelton's homes.
The burglary remains under investigation.
