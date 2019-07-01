HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- Three months have passed, Kerri Youngs still gets tears in her eyes when she thinks back to the first weekend in April.
Investigators say Connor Youngs, Kerri's son, was riding bikes with his buddy along Highway 56 in Hanover when a car hit him, stopped for a second and then took off.
"I just can't get over the fact that someone left my baby in the road to die," Youngs said.
A grainy surveillance snapshot of the burgundy vehicle was caught on camera, possibly a 2006-11 Nissan Versa, Jefferson County Sheriff David Thomas said.
When Young got to her son, it didn't look good.
"His whole face was just covered in blood completely," she said. "He had splints on both of his wrists."
Paramedics were concerned, because he couldn't remember the crash.
"They were thinking he had brain traumas," Youngs said.
Amazingly, there was no brain damage. Connor checked out of University of Louisville Hospital with two broken wrists, lots of swelling and road rash. His mom called it a blessing.
"Thank God," she said.
Still, she can't shake her son's haunting words on the ambulance ride to Louisville.
"All he kept saying was, 'Why did they? Why did they? Why did they?'" Youngs said.
She can't answer that question for her loved one, and neither can investigators. The driver remains on the run.
Youngs came forward to keep the story in the spotlight and perhaps coax someone who knows something out of the shadows.
"I want to know why did you hit my son and just leave him there and keep going and not turn around?" Youngs said. "Just please turn yourself in."
If you have any information about this case, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (812)-265-2648.
