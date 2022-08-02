LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Clark County are now looking for the mother of an infant, who was hospitalized with a broken leg.
Shelby Hayes is wanted for neglect and obstruction of justice.
Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep.
Court records show Fleming told police he pressed the boy against his chest and wrapped his arms around the child until he cried.
Another time, he forcefully threw the baby into a crib. On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Hayes.
Police say she lied to investigators about what happened and tried to cover up the broken leg to protect Fleming.
The infant is now in the custody of child services.
