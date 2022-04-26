LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southern Indiana campus of the Center for Women and Families was recognized Tuesday morning for its work of helping survivors of sexual assault.
The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT) visited the center Tuesday, months after the Indiana legislature passed a law that helped define consent in reference to sexual assault.
Members of the Sexual Assault Response Team were presented with a proclamation to thank them for their work.
"This is hard work," said Beth White, president and CEO of ICESAHT. "Sexual assault is a terrible problem in the state of Indiana. One in five women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime."
The 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached at 1-844-237-2331.
