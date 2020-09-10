LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man walked into a southern Indiana Walgreens, told employees he had a gun and ran away a short while later with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police in Columbus are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber, whom they described as white with a slender build. He worse a blue face covering, flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and dark shoes when he robbed the drug store at 2400 Beam Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.
The Columbus Police Department asked that anyone with information about the robbery call 812-376-2600. Tips can be made anonymously.
