COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been almost 40 years since the Edinburgh Police Department in southern Indiana had a K-9 on the force. But the family of a fallen officer is helping to keep their son's memory alive.
Charlestown Police Officer Benton Bertram was killed in a crash in 2018 while chasing a suspect. He was just 33 years old, loved animals and was a K-9 handler for the police department.
In the wake of his death, Bertram's fellow K-9 trainer and friend started the 550 Foundation, which aims to "provide free K-9's, free training and free equipment to law enforcement K-9 divisions in Indiana," according to the nonprofit's website.
Commet, the next dog in training with the 550 Foundation, was introduced Friday to the Edinburgh Police Department.
The group is still raising the funds to be able to donate him to another Indiana police department.
