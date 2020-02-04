LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a field near Sand Creek in Jackson County, Indiana.
Around noon on Feb. 3, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a person saying they found a body while searching for arrowheads next to Sand Creek. Police said the body matches the description of 45-year-old Kevin Lee Sheriff, who was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2019.
Police are awaiting autopsy results as well as a toxicology report to determine the cause of death. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.
