LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police officer was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated over the weekend.
Brian C. Franklin, a detective sergeant in the Seymour Police Department, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday after he was stopped by police officers from Columbus, Indiana, on state Route 11.
Seymour Police Department has placed Franklin on administrative leave.
CPD booked the suspect into Bartholomew County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
