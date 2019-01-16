Southern Indiana police officers participate in train collision safety training

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Train tracks became training grounds for law enforcement officers in Seymour on Wednesday.
Operation Lifesaver hosted a Grade Crossing Collision Investigation class for police officers and Indiana State Police troopers in southern Indiana. Two GCCI instructors came to teach the two-day course. Louisville and Indiana Railroad helped shut down the tracks, provided a train for the mock crash and helped with the instruction.
“This is really great training exercise for them to get to know the railroad and for them to be able to take the message of safety back into their communities and hopefully save a life down the road,” said Jeremy Kramer, the director of transportation for Louisville and Indiana Railroad.
Officers learned how to conduct an investigation into a train versus vehicle collision, how to document evidence and how to keep everyone safe in the process. Leaders set up a mock crash that mimicked the details of a previous collision. Officers practiced taking proper measurements, interviewing witnesses and writing up accurate reports.
“It’s important for us to come to this training,” said Stephen Wheeles, public information officer with the ISP Versailles District. “It teaches us, when we come to a scene, how to do it safely and how to manage an accident scene.”
Indiana reported 119 crashes with 13 fatalities through October 2018, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Statistics are three months behind, but it is expected that the total for 2018 will be around 128 train-versus-car crashes. These statistics are up from the total in 2017.
“Don’t race a train,” Wheeles said. “If a vehicle and a train collide, the train is always going to win.”
In Indiana, going around crossing gates or not stopping at a railroad crossing will result in six points on your license. And it is illegal to trespass on train tracks, as it is private property. In 2018, 12 trespassers died in the Hoosier state.
“We want people to know that trains aren’t something to be messed with,” Wheeles said. “So stay clear of those tracks.”
