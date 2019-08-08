SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Expect to see extra police enforcement in school zones across southern Indiana.
The extra enforcement starts Friday morning. Officers will be working overtime to catch drivers who violate school zones and stop arms.
Karie Kahafer, transportation coordinator for West Clark Community Schools, said despite all her training and 13 years behind the wheel of a school bus, no amount of instruction can prevent some accidents.
"I've been rear-ended by a texting driver," Kahafer said. "Had an entire bus load of students on board. She was pretty far underneath my car. She didn't do damage to herself, but the whole front end was underneath. It was scary."
That's why Kahafer appreciates the new law and grant money that will help protect students while they're boarding and exiting the school bus.
"I am thrilled to know that we are going to have extra people out there and watching," she said.
Sgt. Terry Braswell with the Sellersburg Police Department said the grant money could save lives by providing extra officers to enforce a new law that went into effect last month.
"The public will see overtime efforts stepped up in the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and also in the evening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., " he said. "Anytime that we are out and enforcing laws, I believe that if it's one life that we've saved, we've made a difference."
Sgt. Braswell said the grant money is provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
"We are not only going to be focusing on the stop arm grant, but we'll be looking for distracted driving and aggressive driving too," he said.
And Braswell has a warning or reminder for drivers.
"Anytime you see a school bus or anytime you see kids out, slow down," he said. "Pay attention."
Sandy Myers, principal of Silver Creek Elementary School, hopes last year's triple fatal accident and others will serve as a reminder and wake up call for anyone driving in school zones.
”Our No. 1 goal is to keep students safe,” she said. ”Anytime you hear of any of those situations, it’s gut-wrenching."
Twenty-nine Indiana counties have received grant money to pay for the overtime.
