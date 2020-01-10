LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana Pride is calling on the city of Jeffersonville to pass a fairness ordinance to protect workers from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The organization will host a town hall this month to enable the community to provide input.
"We're going to invite citizens from every corner of Jeffersonville out to really make their voices heard," said Evan Stoner, founder of Southern Indiana Pride. "No matter which side you fall on on this issue, we want to hear your voice. That's exactly what freedom sounds like."
The Fairness Town Hall will be at Jeffersonville Public Library at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
Southern Indiana Pride hopes to have an ordinance in place by June 5, in time for the Pride Festival.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.