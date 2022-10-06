LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana residents can watch a trial at the Indiana Supreme Court up-close.
Later this month, the court will hold oral arguments for a criminal case in Lawrence County.
Typically, the state supreme court hears arguments at the state house in Indianapolis. But the traveling court will allow students and members of the public to watch how the court works.
Students from Orleans, Mitchell and Shoals high schools will sit in on the proceedings.
The court will be at the Mitchell Opera on Oct. 26.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.