NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — With so many people out of work due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, three southern Indiana businesses have come up with a creative way to support restaurant employees who have lost their jobs.
The grill was fired up Sunday at The Exchange Pub + Kitchen in New Albany, Indiana, as the restaurant's staff was hard at work filling a steady stream of carryout orders. Carryout has been “very good," said Nick Garing, general manager of The Exchange, and some days there is a line down the sidewalk. Like most restaurants in America, however, the dining room sat empty.
"It’s concerning, Garing said. "This is nothing we’ve ever been faced with."
That's why Garing said The Exchange, along with Brooklyn and The Butcher and Sampan Screen Printing, have teamed up with local artist Kevin Price to make T-shirts to raise funds for the 100 restaurant workers who have lost their jobs between the two restaurants.
"SoIn this together" the shirts read, and 100% of the proceeds will be given to former employees at The Exchange and Brooklyn and The Butcher. There are only 12 employees remaining on payroll between the two restaurants.
“We’ve got folks sitting around trying to make ends meet now,” said Garing, who hopes other restaurants that were once competitors join the project and help create more T-shirts to help others. "Over the past few years, such a strong restaurant community has grown here in New Albany, and we truly are in this together. We’re all trying to keep the doors open to help the city."
The shirts are $20 and can be ordered online. More than 300 have been sold in the last few days — a number Garing hopes grows.
Along with ordering carryout, purchasing a shirt is one way so many dedicated employees can earn an income until restaurants can open to dine-in traffic again.
“It’s been very awesome to see our guests come back and support us and getting carry-outs," Garing said. "The response to that has been better than we thought so it gives us hope and optimism for the future."
To purchase a "SoIn this together" shirt, visit www.sointhistogether.com.
