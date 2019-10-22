FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district wants to improve safety and security, but that extra layer of security would not be free.
Officials with the New Albany Floyd County - Consolidated School Corporation are considering a referendum, which would provide that extra money.
The plan would increase security at all 16 schools, and the money would come from taxpayers.
"It would be better than a lot of the things we spend money on," said Janet Slaughter, a resident of Floyd County.
The extra security would not be cheap, but a lot of voters don't seem to mind. It would mean a tax increase for Slaughter, but it would also provide peace of mind.
"I have no problem with that," Slaughter said. "Since I spend time over at the schools, I think it would be a great idea."
Earlier this year, a new law went into effect allowing local communities to increase security with a referendum vote.
"All of this money would come from local property tax," said Dr. Brad Snyder, superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools. "We would have to increase our local rate and the law states a maximum of 10 cents."
For comparison, Snyder said a 7 cent increase on a $100,000 house would amount to roughly $24 a year.
Snyder said the increase would generate about $2.5 million and would be used to hire additional resource officers.
"We want to do everything we can to prevent an incident, because once a tragedy happens, it's just a tough thing to recover from," he said.
The money would also provide mental health counselors.
"The biggest part of the referendum would, say, 70% of it, would be for emotional, social support systems, social working -- that type of thing," Snyder said.
And that's why Slaughter said she already supports the proposed referendum.
"Because there's a lot of kids having problems with bullying," she said.
Snyder plans to share some of the details with the board and community in November, but voters will have the final say in May.
