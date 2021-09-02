LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a change in statewide recommendations, several Indiana school districts are allowing quarantined students to return to the classroom in certain circumstances.
Student who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine if they are "consistently" using masks.
In a news release, the governor's office said the executive order will expire Sept. 30, 2021. Those schools with the mask requirements do, however, have to continue to contact trace by informing the local health department — as well as parents, teachers and staff — of those who were a close contact.
New Albany Floyd County Schools implemented the new policy almost immediately. The district has had a mask mandate in place since mid-August.
"Anything we can do to keep kids in classrooms, that's what we want to do," Superintendent Dr. Bradley Snyder said. "We were surprised by the news but pleased by it."
Snyder estimates that between 500 and 600 quarantined students will now be allowed to return to the classroom. He said parents will have the option of quarantining their children if they've been exposed to a positive COVID case at school.
"We still have to contact trace," Snyder said. "We simply have to call the parent let them know that ... their child has been sitting close to someone who tested positive. This particular protocol is parental choice. We're making the assumption that most parents will want to keep their child in school. There may be some who do not."
Greater Clark County Schools is implementing a similar policy beginning Friday, Sept. 3. However, the policy will not apply to extracurricular activities where masks are not required.
For the week of Aug. 21-27, there were 523 students were quarantined in the district.
Many school districts have not implemented mask mandates and the executive order could encourage more districts to put them in place.
Fifty-four percent of Indiana’s public schools were had masking requirements as of Wednesday, and at least 60 schools have switched to virtual learning for at least one week because of high numbers of students and staff in quarantine since the start of the school year, according to the Indiana School Boards Association.
