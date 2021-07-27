NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana schools are preparing for the start of a new school year.
Greater Clark County (GCCS) students will return to school Wednesday, July 28. New Albany Floyd County (NAFC) students will return on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, safety protocols are in place at districts, and conversations continue with county health officers. School leaders said they are hopeful for a more traditional school year.
"We're hoping for a 180-day school year of face-to-face instruction," New Albany Floyd County Assistant Superintendent Steve Griffin said. "(We're) excited about seeing our students five days each week in grades K-12."
Greater Clark County Superintendent Mark Laughner joined WDRB in the Morning recently to discuss his district's plans for returning to school. To see that full interview, click here.
"We were the first public school district in the state of Indiana to go back last year," Laughner said. "We started on July 29, and the reason we were able to do that is I felt like — and the board felt like — we had great policies in place to protect our students and staff.
"We feel like we can do that same thing again this year."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recommendation Tuesday that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including students, teachers, other staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
According to current plans, masking will be optional at both NAFC and GCCS. Laughner said it would be a "parent choice."
"We would highly recommend it, but we're not going to mandate it for our students," Griffin said.
However, Griffin said guidance could change as situations change with the virus and variants.
"We will pivot if we need to," he said.
Regarding the CDC's update Tuesday, Griffin said conversations would need to be held with the county's health officer, Dr. Tom Harris, before changes would be made to the district's mask policy.
GCCS is also monitoring the situation. But as of now, it hasn't announced any changes with its mask policy.
"We're going to continue to follow the guidelines of the county health department, the state health department," Laughner said. "And obviously, if the governor issues an executive order dealing with something we need to do at the school level, then we're going to follow that."
GCCS and NAFC districts will continue to work closely with local health experts. As of Tuesday evening, no changes have been announced for either district regarding masking or back to school plans.
