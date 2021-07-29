LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the days following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on wearing masks indoors, some southern Indiana counties are updating their own recommendations.
New recommendations were released Thursday by health officials in Clark and Floyd counties.
Floyd County's health department is strongly recommending the use of masks for all children returning to school.
Meanwhile, health officials in Clark County is going a step further and recommending all people wear a mask indoors — regardless of their vaccination status.
The recommendations are in line with the new CDC guidelines, but several southern Indiana school districts said Wednesday that they will continue with the optional masking policy.
Clark County health officials are strongly recommending the use of masks and following CDC guidelines for Greater Clark County Schools.
New Albany Floyd County Schools said Wednesday that masks would remain optional, but "highly" recommended. However, Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder told WDRB News on Thursday "Our guidance is being discussed and drafted," and that he hoped it would come out sometime Friday afternoon.
Scott Gardner, safety specialist for the Clarksville Community Schools District, told WDRB News the district has the recommendations from the CDC and Clark County Health Department. The board plans to meet and evaluate their back to school plan based on the recommendations.
Meanwhile, Johnny Budd, superintendent for the Borden-Henryville School Corporation, told WDRB News the district would continue recommending mask wearing, but would not mandate it.
"We are following developments closely and realize this could change," Budd said.
Related Stories:
- Several southern Indiana school districts continue optional masking amid changes to CDC guidance
- CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.