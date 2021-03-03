LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One southern Indiana school is hiring some new mental health workers — with four legs.
Therapy dogs are coming to New Washington Middle/High School. The school's principal is adding the furry friends to expand the school's counseling services.
"This is Harold. And I have had Harold since he was 6 weeks old and I have always kind of had a dream about doing therapy work," Principal Ginger Whitis said.
Studies say petting a dog can immediately relieve stress and anxiety. The school recently won a $5,000 grant to start the program.
The dogs plan on making regular classroom visits to help students before tests or anyone who may be going through a tough time.
The dogs will also be there to greet students in the mornings, to get the day started on a paw-sitive note.
