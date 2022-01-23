NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One Southern Indiana, or 1si, wrapped up 2021 with a 200th economic development announcement.
The fourteen projects announced over the course of last year made a capital investment in southern Indiana of well over half-a-billion dollars.
After the projects for 2021 are completed, the region will add as many as 2,111 new positions. According to a release from the economic developers, the vast majority of which pay well above the average wage in the region, for a total additional estimated payroll of $118 million annually.
“One of the most telling things about this is that the vast majority of new capital investment comes from existing companies expanding their footprint here," said One Southern Indiana Executive Vice President Matt Hall. "That says they’re finding the workforce, infrastructure, amenities and business climate they need to succeed, all here in southern Indiana."
Wendy Dant-Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, agrees.
“We are very, very pleased with the results that we've seen,” said Dant-Chesser. “What we're really hoping to do is keep the accelerator pushed to the floor during these positive economic times for many businesses and then to hopefully pull up those that are struggling.”
The totals for 2021 include the largest project in One Southern Indiana’s 15-year history in terms of capital investment. Spirits company Sazerac plans to invest $408 million in a southern Indiana facility, adding more than 300 jobs new facility near Charlestown.
“It tells us that we've got a good product to sell and we're happy that we're able to facilitate those transactions on behalf of the residents in our communities,” said Dant-Chesser. "We know there are some really key projects we'd love to land for 2022."
Each of last year's projects represented over $2 billion in capital investment in southern Indiana.
