LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana seniors enjoyed an Easter worship service Wednesday from the safety of their own homes.
Northside Christian Church of New Albany, Indiana, put on the "window worship" in front of Hickory Creek Health Care in Scottsburg, Indiana. A pastor and musicians from the church performed an entire Easter service while the 40 seniors who live at the nonprofit nursing home watched through a window.
"There were tears of joy," said Ricky Moldero, the activities director for Hickory Creek Health Care. "They were singing songs. They were clapping hands. The guys out here that were performing, it was so heartfelt. You could just see the love, the connection. The window was not a barrier because the words, the music and God was present. He allowed them to feel and experience a true church service for Easter."
The residents wouldn't get to experience an Easter service without this event. Social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic require that the seniors stay in their homes.
