SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB)-- It's clear when you walk up to her house, that Debbie Kilburn takes her job as a grandmother seriously. There's a sign near the front door that reads: "Grandma and Grandpa's Place. Memories Made Here."
"Actually I've been called a 'helicopter grandma' or whatever because I'm right there all the time," she explained.
That holds true when Halloween comes around. When she's along for trick-or-tricking, the last thing she wants to do is send her grandkids into harm's way.
"This is such a sick, sick world," Kilburn said. "If someone new moves in the neighborhood, I'm not beyond getting on the sex offender list and seeing if they're on there."
She lives in a county where the sheriff gets how she feels.
"It's all about safety," Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.
Sexual and violent offenders are on the same registry in Indiana. Red markers on it show that no street or part of town is immune from offenders.
"According to state law, folks that are on the violent offender registry and sex offender registry can hand out Halloween candy, depending on the severity of the crime," said Goodin.
Indiana law also mandates deputies check on the offenders once a year, to be sure they're living where they say they are, and are following rules laid about by the court.
"I upped the game a little bit. What I did was, I told our deputies, that we're going to check every three months," Goodin said.
The last check was just days before trick or treaters hit Scott County streets. Over the past year, the increased checks have ended up in ten arrests made for violations.
"These folks are convicted of the crime, and there are consequences to doing things that are wrong," said Sheriff Goodin. "This is one of those consequences."
The hard line approach gives Grandma Kilburn peace of mind.
"It makes me feel safer," she said.
Experts recommend making sure your trick or treaters travel in groups with an adult present, and be sure all costumed kids have something reflective on their costumes, so drivers can see them after the sun sets.
