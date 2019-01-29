CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- They may look normal from the outside, but some of the gas pumps in Harrison County had a secret until now: The sheriff's department said it's discovered three skimmers at three different gas stations in just the last three days.
Crooks plant the skimmers to steal credit and debit card numbers. Mark Cecil and his wife know that well.
"She has had to replace her card, if not once, I think it's been twice," Cecil said. "We thought it was from her using her credit card at the gas pump.
"Yes, it's concerning, especially for those of us who live here in Corydon."
Sheriff Nick Smith has been a victim too, but he's certain it won't happen again.
"I can assure you that this guy is never going to pay at the pump again," he said.
Smith said the latest batch of skimmers would be impossible for the average person to detect, since crooks installed them inside the pumps using master keys likely bought online.
"It's not protected at all. It's easily accessible, and it takes seconds," he said. "We've captured these people on camera, and within seconds, they had unlocked that machine."
Smith won't say which gas stations were hit, because he feels it can happen at most stations, here and beyond. So it wouldn't be fair to any of the impacted businesses. However, on Facebook on Tuesday, Smith did show the secret behind the scam: He used a key to unlock a pump and show the skimmer, which is a ribbon-like circuit attached to the card reader.
"They're connecting a ribbon to this to capture your data," he said in the video. "These are Bluetooth."
He also assured his constituents that his deputies will start keeping an eye out more regularly.
"We've got officers out with keys, and we're checking the pumps," he said.
But for now, until gas pumps are designed better, Smith is asking everyone in Harrison County to pay inside or use a prepaid credit card loaded with smaller amounts of funds.
"Throughout the nations, hundreds of thousands of people have been or will be victims of this shortly if we don't change the way we do business," he said.
