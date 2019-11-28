LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana sheriff's deputy is behind bars facing charges for allegedly dealing steroids. And a reserve officer is facing related charges.
In a release, Indiana State Police say Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Don Baker was arrested late Wednesday night.
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin contacted ISP Superintendent Doug Carter, after receiving information that Baker may be dealing. Undercover officers from the Sellersburg Post Drug Enforcement Section began an investigation on Tuesday.
Baker, 39, is charged with three felonies including conspiracy to deal steroids, official misconduct and possession of a hypodermic needle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Scott County Reserve Officer Phillip E. Thomas, 32, was also arrested. He faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff Goodin is expected to release a statement on the arrest.
This story will be updated.
