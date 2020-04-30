LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy that went missing in southern Indiana Tuesday night is safe.
The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff said 12-year-old Jaysen Miller was found safe Thursday morning, but police have only said he was found in nearby Monroe County.
Investigators said the boy had been talking to another runaway in Monroe County on social media. It's believed the two were trying to meet.
The Monroe County sheriff is still looking for the second runaway.
Miller had last been seen at his home near Madison, Indiana, about midnight Tuesday.
