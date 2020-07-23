LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state representative is making some waves with a social media post he made Thursday regarding Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask order.
Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, posted a photo of a gun and the Constitution on this on his Facebook page.
The post reads, "Starting Monday, the governor wants to lock me in a cage for 180 days and fine me $1,000 if I don't wear a mask that has no published standards for effectiveness. What if I don't comply, Governor Eric Holcomb?"
Lucas subsequently edited the post to add, "For those that are blowing this out of proportion (again), this picture IS NOT a threat against anyone!"
The post was taken down, and Lucas posted this Friday morning:
I respect Governor Holcomb as a person and as our Governor, and I would absolutely never do, or post, anything that would be intended as a threat. I also passionately believe in all of our constitutional freedoms. Sometimes we all find ourselves in disagreements. It is especially important in times of disagreement, and in times of legitimate discord in our government, that those constitutional freedoms are protected and excised. It is through our freedom to express ourselves openly and passionately that all of our freedoms remain protected. I apologize if anything I posted previously was construed as anything other than an effort to engage in a meaningful discussion about the important issues we are currently dealing with. Always remember, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety” - Benjamin Franklin.
When Holcomb first announced the statewide mask mandate, he said you could be charged with a misdemeanor for not wearing one. But his signed order Friday doesn't include that penalty.
Lucas also posted Thursday that he was drafting legislation for the next legislative session "to rescind this level of power, as one person was never intended to have this much power in a constitutional republic."
Lucas said he will ask for a special session to try and get better representation for legislative districts.
"With all due respect to Gov. Holcomb — I like him, he's a great guy and everything — but when it comes to government, we have separation of power."
He's calling Holcomb's actions during this pandemic a "one man show."
"Mandating a mask and attaching a criminal charge to it this late in the game seems counter-productive, and it's a little too much big brother for me," he said. "To lock everybody down and make this a mask for everybody, it simply doesn't make sense."
When asked about the gun and Constitution in the social media post, Lucas said it wasn't any sort of threat.
"The Constitution and firearms, that's a picture I've had for years and I've posted literally a 100 times on my Facebook throughout the last 10-plus years," he said. "Those are two greatest symbols of freedom that I know of, and anybody that knows the history of America, that is not a threat."
He said a mask can give people a false sense of security. He said studies he's read show cloth masks aren't effective. He said he has worn a mask, "in places that I've had to, but I don't wear one unless I absolutely have to going into a store. I respect the decision of the private property owners."
But he said it's an overreach for the government to require people to wear one. Lucas has also came under fire in the past for controversial posts in the past.
