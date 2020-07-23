LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state representative is making some waves with a social media post he made Thursday regarding Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask order.
Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, posted a photo of a gun and the Constitution on this on his Facebook page.
The post reads, "Starting Monday, the governor wants to lock me in a cage for 180 days and fine me $1,000 if I don't wear a mask that has no published standards for effectiveness. What if I don't comply, Governor Eric Holcomb?"
Lucas subsequently edited the post to add, "For those that are blowing this out of proportion (again), this picture IS NOT a threat against anyone!"
The lawmaker on Thursday also posted that he was drafting legislation for the next legislative session "to rescind this level of power, as one person was never intended to have this much power in a constitutional republic."
