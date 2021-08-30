LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say one person has been arrested after a Columbus, Indiana, high school student was killed in a hit-and-run crash while trying to get on a school bus Monday morning.
According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff, the incident took place just before 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue, in Columbus.
"Witnesses reported that a Columbus East student was attempting to get on a stopped school bus when they were struck by a sport utility vehicle," Sheriff Matt Myers posted on Facebook. "The driver of the SUV fled the scene and was followed by a witness who observed the crash."
The sheriff's department says the driver was found a short time later on Country Road 250 East where he was taken into custody.
The student was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he or she died from their injuries.
Both the student and the suspect are expected to be publicly identified later on Monday, the sheriff's department said.
"We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation," Major Chris Lane of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department said, in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved."
