NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Young Hoosiers who are trained in taking steps forward, are taking a step back in time.
"They're going to be exposed to history they see in books," said Senior Naval Science Instructor, Lt. Commander Michael Cluver.
New Albany High School's Navy Junior ROTC spent weeks practicing for Tuesday.
"It is such an important event, Pearl Harbor is," said student Chelsie Glover.
"This is the 80th anniversary," added student Alton Belcher
They're far from the home of the Bulldogs. They're just steps away from where one of America's darkest days played out.
The group hopped on a plane bound for Hawaii. It's precision and discipline will be on center stage for a pretty big moment.
"They're going to get to rub elbows, so to speak, with some of these real heroes that were there that day," Cluver explained.
Twenty-five survivors of Pearl Harbor will be there for the memorial parade.
"We're going to get to escort them into where they're going to be on floats," added Cluver.
What it will mean cannot be overstated. Firsthand accounts of the attack won't last much longer.
"This is the last of that generation," said Cluver.
The Indiana students with an enthusiasm for the military are right there for it all. Soaking in the sadness, respecting the resilience, holding onto the moment for years to come.
"I hope to remember this, as long as I possibly can," said Glover.
