LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at North Harrison Elementary School raised a record amount of funds for Norton Children's Hospital.
In honor of raising more than $41,000, students were rewarded with a day at Slugger Field. The previous record set by the Ramsey, Indiana, school in 2019 was $39,000.
Students collected pledges for a walkathon, and school staff paid money to wear jeans to work.
On Monday, students were treated to to a hot dog lunch, an inflatable obstacle course and art projects at Slugger Field.
The students said they were happy to help the hospital.
"Cause kids in the hospital can like heal up and all that stuff, and get better," Noah Schenck, a third grader at North Harrison Elementary School, said.
"The first message I want to send, especially to our community, is thanking them for all their generosity," Principal Kent Rentschler said. "We come from a small community, but we help out in big ways."
North Harrison Elementary School has been raising money for Norton Children's Hospital since 1989.
