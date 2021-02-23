LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students are getting a ride home from the police, but they're not in trouble.
They actually get to ride in SWAT's Bearcat -- for fun!
How cool is that?
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith posted Facebook images of delighted students riding home in the armored car.
Area school resource officers are rewarding students with the rides. They'll select the kids, and then they get to ride home in the SWAT vehicle.
The sheriff says the program is in Harrison, Clark and Floyd counties.
He says it's a great way to "knock the dust off when routine maintenance driving is needed."
