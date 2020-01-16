LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana couple is in custody after police said they were caught with suspected meth and a stolen rifle.
Jinger Bilbrey, 32, and Justin Whitsitt, 38, were both arrested Tuesday in Otisco in Clark County.
Indiana State Police troopers said someone tipped them off about possible drug activity at a home on Gum Corner Road near state Road 3. When they searched the home, they said they found more than 6 ounces of suspected meth and stolen gun.
Bilbrey and Whitsitt bother face charges including dealing and possessing meth and theft of a firearm.
