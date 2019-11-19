INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Half of Indiana's school districts called off Tuesday, and teachers say they weren't walking out on their students or their responsibilities.
They said they were standing up for them.
Twelve southern Indiana school districts were closed or had e-learning days, including Greater Clark Community Schools.
Two-hundred of their teachers were in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning, united on three main topics: increasing teacher pay, getting rid of the requirement they have to work 15 hours for a local business for free to renew their licenses and making sure poor ILEARN test results do not count against districts.
Some 15,000 teachers descended on the Statehouse, hoping to send a clear message that they're keeping closer tabs on lawmakers as the 2020 legislative session draws near.
"It's a great teachable moment to talk about your right to speech, your freedom to assemble and to get your voice," said Justin Snelling, vice president of the Greater Clark Education Association. "It is for the kids. That's why we're here. I mean, that's why we went into teaching. It's because of the kids. It's not about the money, if we wanted money, we wouldn't be teachers." (10)
They said this is just the beginning, and they're hoping there's no way lawmakers can ignore them now.
"I think there will be political ramifications if we don't see any positive changes," said Pam McCoy, a GCCS teacher. "Kentucky is a great example. Look at them last year with Bevin. There will be political ramifications if positive changes doesn't happen."
